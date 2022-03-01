Şirket Dizini
Banner Health
Banner Health Maaşlar

Banner Health şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İdari Asistan için yıllık $63,700 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Doktor için $144,275 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Banner Health. Son güncellenme: 11/17/2025

Ürün Tasarımcısı
Median $90.5K
İdari Asistan
$63.7K
Veri Analisti
$65.3K

Yönetim Danışmanı
$101K
Doktor
$144K
Ürün Müdürü
$105K
Yazılım Mühendisi
$68.6K
SSS

Banner Health şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $144,275 tazminatla Doktor at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Banner Health şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $90,480 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar