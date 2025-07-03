Şirket Dizini
Bank of England
Bank of England Maaşlar

Bank of England şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İdari Asistan için yıllık $40,775 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Çözüm Mimarı için $196,213 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Bank of England. Son güncellenme: 11/17/2025

Veri Bilimci
Median $72K
Finansal Analist
Median $67.5K
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $42.6K

İdari Asistan
$40.8K
İş Analisti
$89.1K
İş Geliştirme
$50.3K
Veri Analisti
$67.8K
Yatırım Bankacısı
$52.7K
Çözüm Mimarı
$196K
SSS

Bank of England şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $196,213 tazminatla Çözüm Mimarı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Bank of England şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $67,468 tutarındadır.

