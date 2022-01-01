Şirket Dizini
Backbase
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin

Backbase Maaşlar

Backbase şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Ürün Tasarımcısı için yıllık $17,963 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Çözüm Mimarı için $250,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Backbase. Son güncellenme: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $88.7K

Mobil Yazılım Mühendisi

Backend Yazılım Mühendisi

Ürün Müdürü
Median $85.5K
Çözüm Mimarı
Median $250K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
İş Analisti
$31.4K
Pazarlama
$92.2K
Pazarlama Operasyonları
$117K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$18K
Proje Müdürü
$115K
İşe Alım Uzmanı
$59.9K
Siber Güvenlik Analisti
$99.7K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$91.2K
Ünvanınız eksik mi?

Tüm maaşları maaş sayfamızda veya maaşınızı ekleyin arayın ya da sayfanın kilidini açmak için


SSS

Backbase şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $250,000 tazminatla Çözüm Mimarı pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Backbase şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $91,237 tutarındadır.

Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

    Backbase için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

İlgili Şirketler

  • InterWorks
  • QuantumBlack
  • InvestCloud
  • CoreLogic
  • Enthought
  • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

Diğer Kaynaklar