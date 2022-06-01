Şirket Dizini
Back Market
Back Market Maaşlar

Back Market şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Proje Müdürü için yıllık $52,740 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede UX Araştırmacısı için $108,455 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Back Market. Son güncellenme: 11/17/2025

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $99.4K

Backend Yazılım Mühendisi

İş Geliştirme
$85.4K
Kurucu
$99.5K

Ürün Tasarımcısı
$86.7K
Ürün Müdürü
$56.1K
Proje Müdürü
$52.7K
Teknik Program Müdürü
$84.5K
UX Araştırmacısı
$108K
SSS

Back Market şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $108,455 tazminatla UX Araştırmacısı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Back Market şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $86,050 tutarındadır.

