Şirket Dizini
Avid Biosciences
Burada mı Çalışıyorsunuz? Şirketinizi Talep Edin
Önemli İçgörüler
  • Avid Biosciences hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, benzersiz kültür vb.) paylaşın.
    • Hakkında

    Avid Bioservices is a contract development and manufacturing organization that provides process development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company offers monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins, as well as various process development services. Avid Bioservices serves the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries and was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.

    https://avidbio.com
    Web Sitesi
    2002
    Kuruluş Yılı
    321
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $100M-$250M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuza Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere abone olun teklifler.Ücret detaylarının ayrıntılı dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google'ın Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları geçerlidir.

    Öne Çıkan İşler

      Avid Biosciences için öne çıkan iş bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Square
    • Databricks
    • SoFi
    • Stripe
    • Snap
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar