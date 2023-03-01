Şirket Dizini
Avetta
Avetta Maaşlar

Avetta şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Proje Müdürü için yıllık $100,284 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Veri Bilimi Müdürü için $402,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Avetta. Son güncellenme: 8/26/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $132K
Veri Bilimi Müdürü
$402K
Ürün Müdürü
$137K

Proje Müdürü
$100K
SSS

Avetta şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $402,000 tazminatla Veri Bilimi Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Avetta şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $134,600 tutarındadır.

