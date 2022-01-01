Şirket Dizini
Avenue Code
Avenue Code Maaşlar

Avenue Code şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede İK Uzmanı için yıllık $22,038 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Proje Müdürü için $201,000 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Avenue Code. Son güncellenme: 8/26/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $30.1K

Backend Yazılım Mühendisi

Ürün Müdürü
Median $95.9K
İş Analisti
$111K

Ürün Tasarımcısı
$39.6K
Proje Müdürü
$201K
İK Uzmanı
$22K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$52.3K
Çözüm Mimarı
$71.6K
UX Araştırmacısı
$135K
SSS

Avenue Code şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $201,000 tazminatla Proje Müdürü at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Avenue Code şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $71,640 tutarındadır.

