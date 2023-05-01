Şirket Dizini
    Avenue is a digital brokerage firm founded by Roberto Lee and his partners, who have over 20 years of experience in developing brokerage firms in Brazil. Their mission is to provide quality access to the American financial system, with a focus on individual investors. They believe they have contributed to the movement of "desbancarização" (the shift away from large banks towards more rational and accessible investments). In 2017, they realized the need for global investment alternatives and decided to start Avenue in the US, where all investors are welcome.

    avenue.us
    Website
    2018
    Kuruluş Yılı
    351
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

