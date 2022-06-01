Şirket Dizini
Aventiv Technologies
Aventiv Technologies Maaşlar

Aventiv Technologies şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Yazılım Mühendisi için yıllık $37,688 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Çözüm Mimarı için $145,725 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Aventiv Technologies. Son güncellenme: 8/26/2025

$160K

Müşteri Hizmetleri Operasyonları
$114K
Yazılım Mühendisi
$37.7K
Çözüm Mimarı
$146K

Teknik Program Müdürü
$105K
SSS

Aventiv Technologies şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $145,725 tazminatla Çözüm Mimarı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Aventiv Technologies şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $109,282 tutarındadır.

