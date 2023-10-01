Şirket Dizini
Avature
Avature Maaşlar

Avature şirketinin maaşları alt seviyede Müşteri Hizmetleri için yıllık $2,841 toplam tazminattan üst seviyede Metin Yazarı için $119,400 tutarına kadar değişmektedir. Levels.fyi, şu şirketin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaş bilgileri topluyor: Avature. Son güncellenme: 8/26/2025

$160K

Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $20.1K
Metin Yazarı
$119K
Müşteri Hizmetleri
$2.8K

Bilgi Teknolojisi Uzmanı (BT)
$18.4K
Makine Mühendisi
$41.4K
Ürün Tasarımcısı
$28.3K
Ürün Müdürü
$52.4K
Proje Müdürü
$8.4K
Yazılım Mühendisliği Müdürü
$64.9K
Çözüm Mimarı
$77.4K
SSS

Avature şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $119,400 tazminatla Metin Yazarı at the Common Range Average level pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Avature şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $34,882 tutarındadır.

Diğer Kaynaklar