Şirket Dizini
AvantStay
Burada mı Çalışıyorsunuz? Şirketinizi Talep Edin
Önemli İçgörüler
  • AvantStay hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, benzersiz kültür vb.) paylaşın.
    • Hakkında

    AvantStay is a tech-enabled, experience-first hospitality brand that is redefining the way in which people travel by offering short and medium term rentals tailored for groups. AvantStay guarantees a highly-curated experience customized to guests’ needs, using a proprietary tech suite to power bookings on the back-end, seamlessly operationalize in-field and remote management, and activate authentic and elevated consumer touch points. AvantStay currently operates in over 30 cities, with a drive-to market approach, including 300+ premier properties across their diversified portfolio, and an AUM of more than $400M. In 2019, AvantStay became one of the initial twelve partners of Homes & Villas by Marriott International, and currently offers direct bookings on over 20 OTAs.

    https://avantstay.com
    Web Sitesi
    2017
    Kuruluş Yılı
    500
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $50M-$100M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuza Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere abone olun teklifler.Ücret detaylarının ayrıntılı dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google'ın Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları geçerlidir.

    Öne Çıkan İşler

      AvantStay için öne çıkan iş bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Intuit
    • Spotify
    • Square
    • Coinbase
    • LinkedIn
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar