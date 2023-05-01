Şirket Dizini
American Axle & Manufacturing
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • American Axle & Manufacturing hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments, offering front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems. The Metal Forming segment provides engine, transmission, driveline, and safety-critical components for traditional internal combustion engine and electric vehicle architectures. The company operates globally.

    http://aam.com
    Website
    1994
    Kuruluş Yılı
    19,000
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1B-$10B
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      American Axle & Manufacturing için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Netflix
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Amazon
    • Facebook
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar