Albemarle
    • Hakkında

    Albemarle Corporation is a global specialty chemical company that develops, manufactures, and markets lithium, bromine, and catalyst products. Its lithium products are used in batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, while its bromine products are used in fire safety solutions, chemical synthesis, and industrial applications. The company also provides catalysts for various industries, including energy storage, petroleum refining, and automotive. Albemarle Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    http://albemarle.com
    Website
    1994
    Kuruluş Yılı
    7,400
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1B-$10B
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

