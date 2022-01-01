Şirket Dizini
Airship Maaşlar

Airship'nin maaş aralığı, alt uçta Satış için yıllık toplam ücrette $71,400'den üst uçta Ürün Yöneticisi için $187,935'ye kadar değişir. Levels.fyi, {{company}}'nin mevcut ve eski çalışanlarından anonim ve doğrulanmış maaşları toplar. Airship. Son güncelleme: 8/24/2025

$160K

Ürün Yöneticisi
$188K
Satış
$71.4K
Yazılım Mühendisi
Median $117K

Yazılım Mühendisliği Yöneticisi
$164K
SSS

The highest paying role reported at Airship is Ürün Yöneticisi at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $187,935. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Airship is $140,338.

Diğer Kaynaklar