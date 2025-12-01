Affirm şirketinde in United States Teknik Program Müdürü tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $300K tutarındadır. Affirm şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 12/1/2025
Şirket
Seviye Adı
Deneyim Yılı
Toplam Ücret
50%
YIL 1
50%
YIL 2
Affirm şirketinde, RSUs 2 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:
50% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (12.50% üç aylık)
50% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (12.50% üç aylık)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
YIL 1
25%
YIL 2
25%
YIL 3
25%
YIL 4
Affirm şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:
25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (25.00% yıllık)
25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (2.08% aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (2.08% aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (2.08% aylık)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
YIL 1
25%
YIL 2
25%
YIL 3
25%
YIL 4
Affirm şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:
25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (2.08% aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (2.08% aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (2.08% aylık)
25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (2.08% aylık)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
