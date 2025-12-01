Şirket Dizini
Affirm
  • Maaşlar
  • Teknik Program Müdürü

  • Tüm Teknik Program Müdürü Maaşları

Affirm Teknik Program Müdürü Maaşlar

Affirm şirketinde in United States Teknik Program Müdürü tazminat paketi medyanı year başına $300K tutarındadır. Affirm şirketinin toplam tazminat paketleri için temel maaş, hisse senedi ve ikramiye dağılımlarını görüntüleyin. Son güncelleme: 12/1/2025

Medyan Paket
company icon
Affirm
Technical Program Manager
Seattle, WA
Yıllık toplam
$300K
Seviye
L6
Temel maaş
$175K
Stock (/yr)
$125K
Prim
$0
Şirketteki yılı
0 Yıl
Deneyim yılı
10 Yıl
Kariyer seviyeleri nelerdir Affirm?
En Son Maaş Başvuruları
Şirket

Konum | Tarih

Seviye Adı

Etiket

Deneyim Yılı

Toplam / Şirkette

Toplam Ücret

Temel Maaş | Hisse (yıl) | Prim
Maaş bulunamadı
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Hak Ediş Takvimi

50%

YIL 1

50%

YIL 2

Hisse Türü
RSU

Affirm şirketinde, RSUs 2 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:

  • 50% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (12.50% üç aylık)

  • 50% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (12.50% üç aylık)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YIL 1

25%

YIL 2

25%

YIL 3

25%

YIL 4

Hisse Türü
RSU

Affirm şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (25.00% yıllık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (2.08% aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (2.08% aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (2.08% aylık)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

YIL 1

25%

YIL 2

25%

YIL 3

25%

YIL 4

Hisse Türü
RSU

Affirm şirketinde, RSUs 4 yıllık hak ediş takvimine tabidir:

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 1st-YIL (2.08% aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 2nd-YIL (2.08% aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 3rd-YIL (2.08% aylık)

  • 25% hak ediş süresi 4th-YIL (2.08% aylık)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



SSS

Affirm şirketindeki in United States Teknik Program Müdürü pozisyonu için bildirilen en yüksek maaş paketi, yıllık toplam $475,000 tazminatta yer almaktadır. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
Affirm şirketinde Teknik Program Müdürü rolü in United States için bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $325,000 tutarındadır.

