Şirket Dizini
Adient
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Adient hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. We produce and deliver automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing — and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

    http://www.adient.com
    Website
    2016
    Kuruluş Yılı
    86,000
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10B+
    Tahmini Gelir
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Adient için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • DoorDash
    • LinkedIn
    • SoFi
    • Spotify
    • Tesla
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar