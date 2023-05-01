Şirket Dizini
Acuren
Burada Çalışıyor musunuz? Şirketinizi Sahiplenin
En İyi Görüşler
  • Acuren hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey paylaşın (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, özgün kültür, vb).
    • Hakkında

    Acuren is a technology-enabled asset protection solutions provider that offers inspection, NDE/NDT, failure analysis, rope access, materials engineering, reliability engineering, and condition-based monitoring services. They serve various industrial firms, including petroleum refinery, pipeline, power generation, wind, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, aerospace, and automotive industries. Acuren employs over 4,000 professionals from more than 90 locations across the continent. They are the only N285 certified NDT company in Canada, allowing them to perform nuclear scopes of work directly. Acuren is committed to exceptional service, safety, quality, and professionalism.

    acuren.com
    Website
    1974
    Kuruluş Yılı
    3,001
    Çalışan Sayısı
    Merkez Ofis

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuzda Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere.Ücret detaylarının dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları tarafından korunmaktadır.

    Öne Çıkan İş İlanları

      Acuren için öne çıkan iş ilanı bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • Tesla
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar