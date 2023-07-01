Şirket Dizini
1910 Genetics
Burada mı Çalışıyorsunuz? Şirketinizi Talep Edin
Önemli İçgörüler
  • 1910 Genetics hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, benzersiz kültür vb.) paylaşın.
    • Hakkında

    This biotech company uses AI, computation, and biological automation to speed up the development of small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their goal is to reduce the time and cost of drug development while increasing the success rate of bringing new medicines to patients. They have two drug discovery engines, ELVIS™ and ROSALYND™, which can design both small molecule and protein therapeutics. Their technology covers all stages of early drug discovery and is being applied to various areas such as neuroscience, infectious disease, immunology, and oncology.

    http://www.1910genetics.com
    Web Sitesi
    2018
    Kuruluş Yılı
    31
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $0-$1M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuza Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere abone olun teklifler.Ücret detaylarının ayrıntılı dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google'ın Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları geçerlidir.

    Öne Çıkan İşler

      1910 Genetics için öne çıkan iş bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • LinkedIn
    • Microsoft
    • SoFi
    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar