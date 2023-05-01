Şirket Dizini
Saildrone
Burada mı Çalışıyorsunuz? Şirketinizi Talep Edin
Önemli İçgörüler
  • Saildrone hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, benzersiz kültür vb.) paylaşın.
    • Hakkında

    Saildrone offers turnkey data solutions for maritime security, ocean mapping, and ocean data. Their fleet of uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) provides real-time access to critical data from any ocean on earth, 24/7/365, and uses proprietary software applications to transform that data into actionable insights and intelligence. Saildrones operate without the need for a crewed support vehicle, have a minimal carbon footprint, and have sailed over 750,000 nautical miles from the Arctic to the Antarctic.

    saildrone.com
    Web Sitesi
    2014
    Kuruluş Yılı
    126
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $1M-$10M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuza Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere abone olun teklifler.Ücret detaylarının ayrıntılı dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google'ın Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları geçerlidir.

    Öne Çıkan İşler

      Saildrone için öne çıkan iş bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • Google
    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Intuit
    • SoFi
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar