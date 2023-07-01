Şirket Dizini
Logik.io
Önemli İçgörüler
    • Hakkında

    Logik.io is a company that offers a high-performance Commerce Logic Engine, which helps businesses improve their sales through direct sales teams and digital commerce channels. Their solution provides a dedicated engine to govern the logic, rules, and recommendations for product configuration and sales. This centralized solution helps businesses increase their agility, reduce costs, and improve selling effectiveness across various channels. Logik.io is founded by a team with extensive experience in the CPQ space. Learn more at logik.io.

    logik.io
    Web Sitesi
    2021
    Kuruluş Yılı
    55
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

