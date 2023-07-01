Şirket Dizini
Jambb
    Jambb is a digital comedy collectibles startup that aims to provide collectors with the value and exclusivity of physical collectibles through novel content. They allow fans to acquire and share epic comedy moments, while enabling comedians to reach new fans and generate additional revenue. Jambb is utilizing NFTs to create sustainable entertainment and provide true ownership to collectors. They offer various options for collectors, including renting access to other fans and creating their own comedy show. Jambb collectibles can be found on major NFT platforms like Flow, GigLabs, and Eternal.

    jambb.com
    2020
    31
    $1M-$10M
