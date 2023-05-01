Şirket Dizini
Discovery Senior Living
Burada mı Çalışıyorsunuz? Şirketinizi Talep Edin
Önemli İçgörüler
  • Discovery Senior Living hakkında başkaları için faydalı olabilecek benzersiz bir şey (örn. mülakat ipuçları, takım seçimi, benzersiz kültür vb.) paylaşın.
    • Hakkında

    Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that develops, builds, markets, and operates luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With over 9,500 homes under development, the company is an industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities. They offer senior apartments, independent living, personal care, assisted living, memory care, and at-home care. The company is committed to providing superior, personalized care and service while ensuring dignity and quality of life for their residents.

    http://discoveryseniorliving.com
    Web Sitesi
    1991
    Kuruluş Yılı
    3,001
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $500M-$1B
    Tahmini Gelir
    Genel Merkez

    Doğrulanmış Maaşları Gelen Kutunuza Alın

    Doğrulanmış tekliflere abone olun teklifler.Ücret detaylarının ayrıntılı dökümünü e-posta ile alacaksınız. Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

    Bu site reCAPTCHA ve Google'ın Gizlilik Politikası ve Hizmet Şartları geçerlidir.

    Öne Çıkan İşler

      Discovery Senior Living için öne çıkan iş bulunamadı

    İlgili Şirketler

    • PayPal
    • Google
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Lyft
    • Tüm şirketleri gör ➜

    Diğer Kaynaklar