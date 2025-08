DAVIDsTEA is a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the US, offering loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related gifts, and accessories. It operates 18 company-owned stores and distributes products through 3,500 grocery stores and pharmacies. The company also provides its products through its e-commerce platform, davidstea.com. It was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mount Royal, Canada.