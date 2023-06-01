Şirket Dizini
    Core Technology Solutions (CTS) is a human experience company that provides superior-class services for digital transformation. They focus on understanding and encompassing the UX and customer journey to lead deployment and service initiatives. CTS accomplishes their goals through human automation, innovative technology, team efficiency, and partnership. They are solely focused on deploying solutions for immediate use by end-users and are a human automation partner focused on the channel; pure B2B. CTS helps their partners leapfrog linear thinking and empowers them with process, workflow, and agile tools to get the outcome they are looking for.

