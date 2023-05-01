Şirket Dizini
Chrysallis AI
    Chrysallis.AI is a US-based company that provides a metaverse learning platform using augmented and virtual reality to help marginalized learners in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) fields. The platform uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to adjust curriculums to the pace of individual students and offers alternative education models that are specific to each student. The company's mission is to support marginalized learners with its "metaversity" and is geared toward cybersecurity for entry-level through advanced, and executives/CISOs/CTOs/Startups.

    https://chrysallis.ai
    Web Sitesi
    2022
    Kuruluş Yılı
    156
    Çalışan Sayısı
    $10M-$50M
    Tahmini Gelir
    Diğer Kaynaklar