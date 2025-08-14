₹495,484
ค่าตอบแทนรวมมัธยฐาน
₹269K
25th%
₹836K
75th%
₹839K
90th%
ค่าเฉลี่ย นักบัญชี เงินเดือน ช่วง ใน Delhi, India ตั้งแต่ ₹269,127 ถึง ₹835,956. ดู นักบัญชี เงินเดือน ในบริษัทชั้นนำแบ่งตามเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน หุ้น และโบนัส อัปเดตล่าสุด: 8/14/2025
ค่าตอบแทนรวมมัธยฐาน
25th%
75th%
90th%
บริษัท
ชื่อระดับ
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
|ไม่พบเงินเดือน
เงินเดือนของ นักบัญชี ใน Greater Delhi Area, IN คือเท่าไหร่?
ค่าตอบแทนรวม เฉลี่ยของ นักบัญชี ใน Greater Delhi Area, IN คือ ₹495,484
เงินเดือนขั้นต่ำของ นักบัญชี ใน Greater Delhi Area, IN คือเท่าไหร่?
แม้จะไม่มีเงินเดือนขั้นต่ำสำหรับ นักบัญชี ใน Greater Delhi Area, IN แต่ค่าตอบแทนรวม เฉลี่ยคือ ₹495,484
ฉันมีคำถามอื่น
