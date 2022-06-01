ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Zoetis
Zoetis เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Zoetis อยู่ในช่วง $92,460 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $223,934 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Zoetis. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/15/2025

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $162K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $141K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$92.5K

ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$136K
การดำเนินงานการตลาด
$198K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$121K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$104K
ผู้จัดการโครงการ
$121K
ฝ่ายขาย
$101K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$224K
ผู้จัดการโครงการทางเทคนิค
$141K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Zoetis คือ ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $223,934 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Zoetis คือ $135,675

