ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Zipline
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Zipline เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Zipline อยู่ในช่วง $136,591 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $243,800 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Zipline. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Associate Software Engineer $137K
Senior Software Engineer $193K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $157K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$206K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
$244K
กฎหมาย
$239K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Zipline คือ วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $243,800 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Zipline คือ $199,702

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Zipline

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • DevFactory
  • OpenSea
  • Interos
  • Stripe
  • Citadel
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ