ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Zip Co
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

Zip Co เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Zip Co อยู่ในช่วง $23,460 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $247,755 สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Zip Co. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $90.3K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ส่วนหลัง

ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
Median $79.1K
นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
$150K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$43.2K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$248K
นักวิเคราะห์การเงิน
$23.5K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$164K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$194K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$133K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Zip Co คือ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $247,755 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Zip Co คือ $132,760

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Zip Co

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Databricks
  • Coinbase
  • Amazon
  • Stripe
  • Pinterest
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ