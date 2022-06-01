ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Zions Bancorporation
Zions Bancorporation เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Zions Bancorporation อยู่ในช่วง $35,323 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง บริการลูกค้า ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $236,175 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Zions Bancorporation. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/14/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $100K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแต็ก

นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
Median $118K
นักเทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศ (ไอที)
Median $108K

นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ
Median $80K
การดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$68.3K
ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$80.4K
บริการลูกค้า
$35.3K
นักธนาคารลงทุน
$70.4K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$236K
ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม
$156K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Zions Bancorporation คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $236,175 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Zions Bancorporation คือ $90,200

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • KeyBank
  • Regions Bank
  • Frost Bank
  • PNC
  • Merrill Lynch
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

