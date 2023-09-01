ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Zefr
Zefr เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ Zefr อยู่ในช่วง $153,000 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $180,000 สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Zefr. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/25/2025

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $180K
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$161K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$153K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Zefr คือ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $180,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Zefr คือ $160,800

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

