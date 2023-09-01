ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ZAVA
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    ZAVA is a digital healthcare company that provides discreet and convenient online medical treatment for a range of conditions. Founded in 2011, ZAVA aims to break down barriers to healthcare and make it accessible, dependable, and affordable.

    zavamed.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2010
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    210
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

