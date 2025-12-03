ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Yara International
Yara International วิศวกรไฟฟ้า เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย วิศวกรไฟฟ้า in Brazil ที่ Yara International อยู่ในช่วง R$119K ถึง R$169K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yara International อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$24.6K - $29.1K
Brazil
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$21.6K$24.6K$29.1K$30.7K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรไฟฟ้า ที่ Yara International in Brazil อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี R$168,633 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Yara International สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรไฟฟ้า in Brazil คือ R$118,777

