Yanolja
Yanolja ทรัพยากรบุคคล เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน ทรัพยากรบุคคล ค่ามัธยฐาน in Korea, South ที่ Yanolja รวม ₩74.1M ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yanolja อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
รวมต่อปี
$52K
ระดับ
P4
เงินเดือนฐาน
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
1 ปี
ประสบการณ์
7 ปี
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ Yanolja in Korea, South อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี ₩78,913,825 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Yanolja สำหรับตำแหน่ง ทรัพยากรบุคคล in Korea, South คือ ₩74,097,348

