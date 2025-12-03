ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
    Levels FYI Logo
  • เงินเดือน
  • ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม เงินเดือน

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม in United States ที่ Yanfeng Automotive Interiors อยู่ในช่วง $101K ถึง $138K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yanfeng Automotive Interiors อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

ค่าตอบแทนรวมเฉลี่ย

$109K - $130K
United States
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้
$101K$109K$130K$138K
ช่วงที่พบบ่อย
ช่วงที่เป็นไปได้

เราต้องการเพียง 3 เพิ่มเติม ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม ข้อมูลเงินเดือน ที่ Yanfeng Automotive Interiors เพื่อปลดล็อค!

เชิญเพื่อนและชุมชนของคุณมาเพิ่มข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่เปิดเผยตัวตนในเวลาไม่ถึง 60 วินาที ข้อมูลที่มากขึ้นหมายถึงข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่ดีกว่าสำหรับผู้หางานอย่างคุณและชุมชนของเรา!

💰 ดูทั้งหมด เงินเดือน

💪 ส่งข้อมูล เงินเดือนของคุณ


ส่งข้อมูล
ระดับอาชีพใน Yanfeng Automotive Interiors?

รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม ที่ Yanfeng Automotive Interiors in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $138,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Yanfeng Automotive Interiors สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโปรแกรม in United States คือ $100,800

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Yanfeng Automotive Interiors

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • Tesla
  • Dropbox
  • Airbnb
  • Intuit
  • Snap
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yanfeng-automotive-interiors/salaries/program-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.