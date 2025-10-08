ค่าตอบแทน นักวิเคราะห์ in Russia ที่ Yandex อยู่ในช่วง RUB 1.86M ต่อyear สำหรับ G14 ถึง RUB 5.84M ต่อyear สำหรับ G17 ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yandex อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/8/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น ()
โบนัส
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.84M
RUB 4.65M
RUB 147K
RUB 1.05M
บริษัท
ระดับตำแหน่ง
ปีประสบการณ์
ค่าตอบแทนรวม
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Yandex RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.