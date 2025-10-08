ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Yandex ผู้จัดการโครงการเทคนิค เงินเดือน ใน Moscow Metro Area

ค่าตอบแทน ผู้จัดการโครงการเทคนิค in Moscow Metro Area ที่ Yandex อยู่ในช่วง RUB 1.47M ต่อyear สำหรับ G14 ถึง RUB 8.42M ต่อyear สำหรับ G18 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Moscow Metro Area รวม RUB 4.14M ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yandex อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/8/2025

เฉลี่ย ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น ()
โบนัส
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 0
RUB 138K
G15
RUB 2.2M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.56M
RUB 0
RUB 594K
G17
RUB 5.08M
RUB 4.33M
RUB 0
RUB 751K
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ

ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Yandex RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ ผู้จัดการโครงการเทคนิค ที่ Yandex in Moscow Metro Area อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี RUB 8,422,351 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Yandex สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการโครงการเทคนิค in Moscow Metro Area คือ RUB 3,932,180

