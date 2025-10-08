ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Yandex
Yandex วิศวกรความน่าเชื่อถือของระบบ เงินเดือน ใน Russia

ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรความน่าเชื่อถือของระบบ in Russia ที่ Yandex อยู่ในช่วง RUB 1.52M ต่อyear สำหรับ G14 ถึง RUB 5.02M ต่อyear สำหรับ G17 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Russia รวม RUB 3.31M ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yandex อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/8/2025

เฉลี่ย ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น ()
โบนัส
G14
(ระดับเริ่มต้น)
RUB 1.52M
RUB 1.43M
RUB 0
RUB 81.8K
G15
RUB 3.64M
RUB 3.3M
RUB 42.8K
RUB 289K
G16
RUB 3.61M
RUB 3.04M
RUB 0
RUB 572K
G17
RUB 5.02M
RUB 4.04M
RUB 238K
RUB 744K
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Yandex RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรความน่าเชื่อถือของระบบ ที่ Yandex in Russia อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี RUB 6,518,789 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Yandex สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรความน่าเชื่อถือของระบบ in Russia คือ RUB 3,312,031

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ