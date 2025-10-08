ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ควอลิตี้แอชชัวรันส์ (คิวเอ) in Russia ที่ Yandex อยู่ในช่วง RUB 1.62M ต่อyear สำหรับ G14 ถึง RUB 4.84M ต่อyear สำหรับ G17 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Russia รวม RUB 2.59M ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yandex อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/8/2025

เฉลี่ย ระดับ
เพิ่มค่าตอบแทนเปรียบเทียบระดับ
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น ()
โบนัส
G14
(ระดับเริ่มต้น)
RUB 1.62M
RUB 1.58M
RUB 20.7K
RUB 22.5K
G15
RUB 2.37M
RUB 2.14M
RUB 0
RUB 226K
G16
RUB 3.45M
RUB 3.01M
RUB 2.3K
RUB 439K
G17
RUB 4.84M
RUB 4.43M
RUB 0
RUB 414K
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ

25%

ปี 1

25%

ปี 2

25%

ปี 3

25%

ปี 4

ประเภทหุ้น
RSU

ที่ Yandex RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

  • 25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ควอลิตี้แอชชัวรันส์ (คิวเอ) ที่ Yandex in Russia อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี RUB 4,843,762 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Yandex สำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ควอลิตี้แอชชัวรันส์ (คิวเอ) in Russia คือ RUB 2,327,392

