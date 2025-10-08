ค่าตอบแทน วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฟูลสแตก in Moscow Metro Area ที่ Yandex อยู่ในช่วง RUB 2.75M ต่อyear สำหรับ G14 ถึง RUB 19.09M ต่อyear สำหรับ G19 แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรายปีค่ามัธยฐาน in Moscow Metro Area รวม RUB 4.26M ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yandex อัปเดตล่าสุด: 10/8/2025
ชื่อระดับ
รวม
เงินเดือนพื้นฐาน
หุ้น ()
โบนัส
G14
RUB 2.75M
RUB 2.56M
RUB 187K
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.35M
RUB 2.31M
RUB 0
RUB 42.1K
G16
RUB 4.09M
RUB 3.46M
RUB 248K
RUB 387K
G17
RUB 5.75M
RUB 4.37M
RUB 751K
RUB 635K
25%
ปี 1
25%
ปี 2
25%
ปี 3
25%
ปี 4
ที่ Yandex RSUs อยู่ภายใต้ตารางการครบกำหนดสิทธิ 4 ปี:
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 1st-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 2nd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 3rd-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
25% ครบกำหนดสิทธิใน 4th-ปี (6.25% รายไตรมาส)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.