Yale University
แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ Yale University รวม $100K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yale University อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Yale University
Data Scientist
New Haven, CT
รวมต่อปี
$100K
ระดับ
-
เงินเดือนฐาน
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
5 ปี
ประสบการณ์
5 ปี
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
ไม่พบข้อมูลเงินเดือน
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล ที่ Yale University in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $120,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Yale University สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล in United States คือ $100,000

