แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ค่ามัธยฐาน in Ukraine ที่ Yalantis รวม UAH 2.11M ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Yalantis อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/3/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
รวมต่อปี
$50.4K
ระดับ
Senior
เงินเดือนฐาน
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$0
อายุงานในบริษัท
3 ปี
ประสบการณ์
10 ปี
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ Yalantis in Ukraine อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี UAH 2,263,194 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Yalantis สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in Ukraine คือ UAH 2,112,314

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

