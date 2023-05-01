ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Xebec Adsorption
    Xebec Adsorption Inc. is a Canadian company that designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally, and offers a range of products under various brand names, including ADX Solutions, BGX Solutions, H2X Solutions, NGX Solutions, and FSX Solutions. The company also provides steam methane reforming products, electrolysis products, on-site oxygen and nitrogen generators, industrial process chillers, and more. Xebec Adsorption Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Blainville, Canada.

    http://xebecinc.com
    1967
    670
    $100M-$250M
