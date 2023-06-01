ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
    Xaana.Ai is an AI technology company that provides intelligent platform products to unlock the value of big data. They offer end-to-end services such as access point solutions, intelligent optical character reader and recognition services, AI-driven cognitive integration platform, end-to-end machine learning decision platform, 24/7 enterprise support, project management, consulting, and change management adoption support. They are trusted by global partners such as Amazon, Microsoft, Apache Spark Foundation, SAP, Oracle, TechnologyOne, QLIK, VMWare, and many more. Over 100+ customers, including conglomerates and the Federal Government, have chosen Xaana.Ai for an integrated AI experience.

    https://xaana.ai
    เว็บไซต์
    2019
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

