    Wittington Investments Limited (Wittington) is a privately owned company which invests in a variety of asset classes. Its main investment is a majority holding in Associated British Foods plc (ABF). ABF is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

    wittington-investments.co.uk
    เว็บไซต์
    1941
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    สำนักงานใหญ่

