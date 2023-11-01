ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Westernacher Solutions
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Westernacher Solutions is a leading provider of software development and IT consulting services in the areas of eJustice and eGovernment. They believe in holistic digitalization processes that prioritize security and data protection.

    http://westernacher-solutions.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2004
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    150
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

