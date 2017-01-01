ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Western Technical College El Paso, Texas
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • แบ่งปันสิ่งที่เป็นเอกลักษณ์เกี่ยวกับ Western Technical College El Paso, Texas ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เทคนิคการสัมภาษณ์ การเลือกทีม วัฒนธรรมที่มีเอกลักษณ์ ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับเรา

    Western Tech: Empowering career-focused education through hands-on training in high-demand fields. Our comprehensive programs include advanced welding, CDL training, healthcare specialties (medical billing/coding, clinical assisting), lineworker certification, automotive and diesel technology, and HVAC systems. With industry-aligned curriculum and dedicated instructors, we transform passion into profession. Earn respected certificates or associate degrees that employers value, and join our community of skilled graduates building successful careers across essential industries.

    westerntech.edu
    เว็บไซต์
    1970
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    199
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับข้อมูลเงินเดือนที่ตรวจสอบแล้วในอีเมลของคุณ

    สมัครรับข้อมูลที่ตรวจสอบแล้ว ข้อเสนอ.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    เว็บไซต์นี้ได้รับการปกป้องโดย reCAPTCHA และ Google นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดการใช้บริการ มีผลบังคับใช้

    งานแนะนำ

      ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ Western Technical College El Paso, Texas

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Stripe
    • Spotify
    • DoorDash
    • Apple
    • Netflix
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ