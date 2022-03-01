ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
VVDN Technologies
ทำงานที่นี่? ยืนยันความเป็นเจ้าของบริษัทของคุณ

VVDN Technologies เงินเดือน

เงินเดือนของ VVDN Technologies อยู่ในช่วง $1,172 ต่อปีในค่าตอบแทนรวมสำหรับตำแหน่ง วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์ ที่ระดับต่ำสุด ถึง $122,400 สำหรับตำแหน่ง ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ ที่ระดับสูงสุด เลเวลส์ดอตเอฟวายไอ รวบรวมข้อมูลเงินเดือนแบบไม่ระบุตัวตนและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ VVDN Technologies. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $100K
วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
$1.2K
นักออกแบบผลิตภัณฑ์
$4.6K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$122K
สถาปนิกโซลูชัน
$39.7K
ไม่พบตำแหน่งงานของคุณ?

ค้นหาเงินเดือนทั้งหมดในหน้า ค่าตอบแทน หรือ เพิ่มเงินเดือนของคุณ เพื่อช่วยปลดล็อกหน้านี้


คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่ให้ค่าตอบแทนสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ VVDN Technologies คือ ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $122,400 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ VVDN Technologies คือ $39,689

งานแนะนำ

    ไม่พบงานแนะนำสำหรับ VVDN Technologies

บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

  • SoFi
  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • LinkedIn
  • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ