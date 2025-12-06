ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Vizient
  • เงินเดือน
  • นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ

  • เงินเดือนทั้งหมดของ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ

Vizient นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ เงินเดือน

แพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทน นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ค่ามัธยฐาน in United States ที่ Vizient รวม $92.4K ต่อyear ดูรายละเอียดแยกตามเงินเดือนฐาน หุ้น และโบนัสสำหรับแพ็คเกจค่าตอบแทนรวมของ Vizient อัปเดตล่าสุด: 12/6/2025

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนกลาง
company icon
Vizient
Business Analyst
Dallas, TX
รวมต่อปี
$92.4K
ระดับ
L2
เงินเดือนฐาน
$84K
Stock (/yr)
$0
โบนัส
$8.4K
อายุงานในบริษัท
2 ปี
ประสบการณ์
4 ปี
ระดับอาชีพใน Vizient?
การส่งข้อมูลเงินเดือนล่าสุด
บริษัท

สถานที่ | วันที่

ระดับตำแหน่ง

แท็ก

ปีประสบการณ์

รวม / ที่บริษัท

ค่าตอบแทนรวม

เงินเดือนฐาน | หุ้น (ปี) | โบนัส
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

แพ็กเกจเงินเดือนสูงสุดที่รายงานสำหรับ นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ ที่ Vizient in United States อยู่ที่ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปี $135,000 ซึ่งรวมเงินเดือนฐานรวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นที่อาจมีและโบนัส
ค่าตอบแทนรวมต่อปีค่ามธยฐานที่รายงานที่ Vizient สำหรับตำแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์ธุรกิจ in United States คือ $99,000

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ

