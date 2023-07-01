ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
VirZoom
    เกี่ยวกับเรา

    VZfit is a company that offers a fun and interactive fitness experience at home. By harnessing the power of virtual reality, they transform activities like playing, exploring, and having fun into effective ways to stay fit.

    http://www.virzoom.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2015
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    31
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $0-$1M
    รายได้ประมาณการ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

